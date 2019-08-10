Guest Book View Sign Obituary

LEMON, EDWARD "TED" At the age of 74, Edward (Ted, Teddy, Sly) Lemon passed away due to heart failure on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Stephanie, Melodie and Jamie Lemon; and their mother Carolyn. He will be missed by the rest of the Lemon clan – his late brother's family. An avid boater on the waters of Georgian Bay and a lifelong member of the Thunder Beach Association, he will be remembered as the captain of the Lemon Aid and the past DJ of many a Beach Ball at the clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

LEMON, EDWARD "TED" At the age of 74, Edward (Ted, Teddy, Sly) Lemon passed away due to heart failure on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Stephanie, Melodie and Jamie Lemon; and their mother Carolyn. He will be missed by the rest of the Lemon clan – his late brother's family. An avid boater on the waters of Georgian Bay and a lifelong member of the Thunder Beach Association, he will be remembered as the captain of the Lemon Aid and the past DJ of many a Beach Ball at the clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close