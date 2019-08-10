EDWARD "TED" LEMON

  • "My condolences to all of you. Lynda❤"
    - Lynda Potts
Obituary

LEMON, EDWARD "TED" At the age of 74, Edward (Ted, Teddy, Sly) Lemon passed away due to heart failure on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Stephanie, Melodie and Jamie Lemon; and their mother Carolyn. He will be missed by the rest of the Lemon clan – his late brother's family. An avid boater on the waters of Georgian Bay and a lifelong member of the Thunder Beach Association, he will be remembered as the captain of the Lemon Aid and the past DJ of many a Beach Ball at the clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019
