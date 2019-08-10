LEMON, EDWARD "TED" At the age of 74, Edward (Ted, Teddy, Sly) Lemon passed away due to heart failure on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his three children: Stephanie, Melodie and Jamie Lemon; and their mother Carolyn. He will be missed by the rest of the Lemon clan – his late brother's family. An avid boater on the waters of Georgian Bay and a lifelong member of the Thunder Beach Association, he will be remembered as the captain of the Lemon Aid and the past DJ of many a Beach Ball at the clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019