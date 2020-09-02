1/
EDWARD LESLIE (TED) HORE
HORE, EDWARD (TED) LESLIE July 16, 1935 - August 29, 2020 With heavy hearts and fond memories we say goodbye to Ted. A trooper, a lover of life he let go, he is now at peace. He could not win the battle, he surrendered to God. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marlene (Holmes), daughter Teddi Evans (Bill), son Eldred (Shar). Loved and missed by grandchildren, Christopher (CJ), Leah and Robina; and great-grandchildren, Ryden and Feather. Survived by sister Jeanette Langevin (Fred), brother Don (Marie), sister Susan Plewes (Dave) and sister-in-law Mildred Holmes. Predeceased by daughter Daphne and parents, Leslie and Doris Hore. Special thanks to the staff at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Dialysis Clinic, for many years of compassionate support and care. In memory of Ted, please consider a donation to Royal Victoria Hospital, Dialysis Clinic, Barrie, Ontario. A private family service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
