PODGORSKI, EDWARD MARTIN (ED) Passed away with dignity on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH), much too early, aged 68. He died from complications relating to multiple myeloma, originally diagnosed last December while he vacationed in Florida. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Barbara (née Jaworowicz), and by his daughter Alicja (Hamed), and son David (Rezan). Ed and Barbara lost two of their four children prematurely: Mary (aged 30) in 2013, and Gregory (aged 30) in 2015. Ed's parents, Janet and Walter lived long lives, both dying in their 90s. Ed was an avid learner from early childhood. After winning a high school scholarship to St. Michael's College School in Toronto in 1963, Ed earned a B.A. in English from St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto in 1972, a M.Ed. from University of Toronto (OISE) in 1973, and a Master of Divinity from St. Michael's College in 1990. He was an enthusiastic teacher of Religion and English for the Halton Catholic School Board for over thirty years, serving also as curriculum developer, and the Principal at St. Bernadette School in Oakville. After retiring in 2007, he continued to teach religious educators until recently, at York, Windsor, and Brock Universities. Ed was a teacher and a leader his many students and colleagues will continue to remember with admiration. From childhood, Ed was deeply devoted to music, both as an amateur pianist, and as an eager listener to music of all kinds, especially classical and sacred. He was proud that both of his sons graduated from St. Michael's Choir School, and that both his daughters trained at world-renowned classical ballet schools in Toronto, New York City, and London. Ed was especially devoted to his family throughout his life, which made his children's early deaths excruciating to bear. With Barbara, his was a welcoming house, alive with European hospitality. Ed was alert and alive to every moment, quick of intelligence, and inquisitive at the same time. He was a loving friend to many, displaying the rare gift of being truly present and interested in each friend, gently engaging them with grace on their ideas and adventures. The loss of Ed creates an immense void in the lives of all the people who were his easy friends and fellow travellers. The family would like to thank Dr. Breen, Dr. Kazem, Dr. McFadden, Dr. Sayal, and the doctors of the OTMH Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and are especially grateful to nursing staff of the ICU, and the 5th and 6th floors of the hospital for their commitment to providing Ed with exceptional care and for maximizing his comfort. For funeral details, please go to koprivataylor.com . In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House or the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Clinic. Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

