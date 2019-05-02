McCARTHY, EDWARD (TED) Passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto, on April 30, 2019. Born in Edmundson, NB, on March 1, 1948, he was the son of John and Beatrice McCarthy. He is survived by brothers Pat (Toronto, ON), Don, Jim (Sandra), Kevin (Kathi), all of Saint John, NB and sisters Suzanne (Fredericton, NB) and Colleen (Toronto, ON). In addition, Ted leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Barbara and brothers Mike and Mark. At Ted's request, his body will be returned to New Brunswick for a private family service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated and condolences can be made through Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019