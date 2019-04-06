Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD McSWAN. View Sign

McSWAN, EDWARD August 8, 1929 – April 2, 2019 Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Thelma (Robertson). Passed away with family by his side to be reunited in heaven with Mom and everyone he loved. Dad to Lorna (Tim), Larry (Willy) and Carolyn (Ian). Papa to Cassy (Colin), Michael, Leigh (Joel), Devon, Riley and little Spencer (deceased). Great-Papa to Chase, Zaine, Hazel, Roman, Dustin and Grayson. Brother-in-law of Barbara Robertson. Retired Director, Revenue Accounting, CNR. Dad was an avid golfer, travelled to many countries with Mom, loved politics and reading non-fiction. Sincere appreciation to the caring staff of The Village of Taunton Mills Seniors' Residence, Whitby. Private family Celebration of Life. In memoriam donations may be made to ErinoakKids, Mississauga or Newcastle United Church, Newcastle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at

McSWAN, EDWARD August 8, 1929 – April 2, 2019 Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Thelma (Robertson). Passed away with family by his side to be reunited in heaven with Mom and everyone he loved. Dad to Lorna (Tim), Larry (Willy) and Carolyn (Ian). Papa to Cassy (Colin), Michael, Leigh (Joel), Devon, Riley and little Spencer (deceased). Great-Papa to Chase, Zaine, Hazel, Roman, Dustin and Grayson. Brother-in-law of Barbara Robertson. Retired Director, Revenue Accounting, CNR. Dad was an avid golfer, travelled to many countries with Mom, loved politics and reading non-fiction. Sincere appreciation to the caring staff of The Village of Taunton Mills Seniors' Residence, Whitby. Private family Celebration of Life. In memoriam donations may be made to ErinoakKids, Mississauga or Newcastle United Church, Newcastle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at newcastlefuneralhome.com "In our end is our beginning". Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close