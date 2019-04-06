McSWAN, EDWARD August 8, 1929 – April 2, 2019 Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Thelma (Robertson). Passed away with family by his side to be reunited in heaven with Mom and everyone he loved. Dad to Lorna (Tim), Larry (Willy) and Carolyn (Ian). Papa to Cassy (Colin), Michael, Leigh (Joel), Devon, Riley and little Spencer (deceased). Great-Papa to Chase, Zaine, Hazel, Roman, Dustin and Grayson. Brother-in-law of Barbara Robertson. Retired Director, Revenue Accounting, CNR. Dad was an avid golfer, travelled to many countries with Mom, loved politics and reading non-fiction. Sincere appreciation to the caring staff of The Village of Taunton Mills Seniors' Residence, Whitby. Private family Celebration of Life. In memoriam donations may be made to ErinoakKids, Mississauga or Newcastle United Church, Newcastle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at newcastlefuneralhome.com "In our end is our beginning".
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019