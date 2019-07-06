Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Michael DMYTRASZ. View Sign Obituary

DMYTRASZ, Edward Michael It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ed Dmytrasz on June 27, 2019 with family by his side. Ed was predeceased by his parents Walter and Stefanja, and his parents-in-law Mathew and Branka. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Lillian (Hreljac), son Steven, daughter Christine (Gord), grandchildren Matthew and Andrew, and brother William. Ed will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends. Born in Lachine, Quebec in 1942 and raised in the Long Branch area of South Etobicoke, he found a passion and skill for lacrosse and played in the Ontario Lacrosse Association with the Long Branch Castrolites. His love for sports also included cheering for his favorite hockey team the Montreal Canadiens. Ed was a first generation Canadian who proudly graduated from the University of Toronto School of Pharmacy in 1967. In between classes, he met his future wife Lillian who worked nearby at the Best Institute. Ed went on to work as a Pharmacist in the Alderwood neighborhood of Etobicoke for over 40 years where he was a pillar of that community. Anyone that knew Ed, knew he was a loving and wonderful dad, avidly supporting everything his children were involved in; Christine's track and field events and dance recitals, as well as Steven's 30 years of competitive rowing. Later in life, Ed and Lillian enjoyed their traveling adventures together, most recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on a Baltic cruise. Ed adored his grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew and was so proud of everything they accomplished. Attending their hockey, soccer and basketball games was always a priority and something he looked forward to. As their "GP", he proudly watched both grow into incredible young men. As per Ed's wishes, a small ceremony with immediate family will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on Ed's memorial page at Pancreatic Cancer Canada. Link can be found on the Turner & Porter website, online condolences may be made through



