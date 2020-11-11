RACIOPPA, EDWARD MICHAEL 1931 - 2020 Edward passed peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The youngest of ten children, Edward was a Toronto resident his entire life and saw the city grow and transform around him-playing his role in that through his lifetime of work at the Toronto Transit Commission. Electrician, handyman, tinkerer, skier, traveler, friend, uncle, husband, father - Edward was many things to many people, and was loved and admired by all. Survived by his beloved wife, Glenda, his four daughters, Lynn (Audie), Diane, Natalie (Nigel), Erin (Mark), his son Simon (Tanis), grandchildren Megan, Melissa, Nathan and Tyler, and great-grandchildren Madison and Bennett. Predeceased by his son, Michael. The family wishes to thank the team at McCowan Retirement Residence for their attentive and loving care of Eddy. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation the Alzheimer Society. COVID-19 protocols will be followed, however, we understand if you are unable to join us. The service will be live-streamed, link found on website where you can also leave online condolences www.mceachniefuneral.ca