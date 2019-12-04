Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD MICHAEL SEYSMITH. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

SEYSMITH, EDWARD MICHAEL October 2, 1936 - December 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Teresa (Gallagher), loving father of Carole and Lara, adored grandpa of Jessica, Casey, Meagan and Hailey, and devoted brother of Robert, he will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Born and raised in Toronto, Edward took an early interest in leadership roles, delivering newspapers and helping out on a family farm in his youth, and serving as as president of his church server's guild in his teens. Upon graduating from the University of Toronto in 1960, he began his career in human resources administration in the insurance industry. This sparked an interest in employer-employee relations that led him to future senior management positions as Corporate Director of Personal and Industrial Relations (P&IR) with Duplate Canada Ltd., Vice President of P&IR at Philips Electronics Canada, and Executive V.P and part-owner of Chart Industries. While Edward enjoyed numerous labour relation successes in his career, he was especially proud of his role in contract negotiations with the UAW in 1978, where his professional and genuine approach to fair negotiations helped to achieve company goals and establish improved relations between management, employees and the union. In retirement, Edward pursued his lifelong interest in Canadian politics as a volunteer for several Federal candidates and later seeking nomination as a Toronto riding candidate in 2008. Edward's kind and respectful nature was admired by all who knew and loved him, and his commitment to fairness and well-being of employees, colleagues, friends, community and most especially, his family is his greatest legacy. He will be dearly missed. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 6th, in the Chapel of Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., with visitation one hour before the service and a reception following the service. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the or another cause of personal importance. Online condolences may be made through



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.