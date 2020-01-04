|
MISIURSKI, Edward Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, surrounded by family, on December 28, 2019, at the age of 88. Cherished husband to Olga. Loving father to Cindy McCleery and Wendy Misiurski. Beloved grandfather to Michael McCleery, Shawn McCleery, Julia Pittelli, Steven Pittelli and Robert Pittelli. Sadly missed by brothers, Frank Misiurski and Leonard Misurski and sisters-in-law, Nettie (n. Kobialko), Evelyn (n. Hancheruk) and Mary (n. Premak). Predeceased by sisters Tina Szematowicz, Vicky Kuschak, Molly Nieweglowski and brother Lorne Misiurski. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Credit Valley Hospital/Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020