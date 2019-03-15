NUREK, EDWARD (Retiree Air Canada) Passed into the presence of his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on March 11, 2019, with family at his side, in his 96th year. Predeceased by his son Edward (1974) and wives Helen Wilson and Aloisia. Survived by his loving daughters Helena and Margaret, grandson Mark and 2 great-granddaughters Ashley and Nicole, his sister Zosia and family in Poland. Edward was honored with the Victory Pin and certificate from Prime Minister Harper for his service in WWII. Loyal employee of Air Canada. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre for excellent care. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. Funeral mass on Monday 10 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Interment Christ Church Cemetery. www.hogle.ca
