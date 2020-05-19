EDWARD O'BRIEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'BRIEN, EDWARD July 17, 1934 – May 15, 2020 It is with sadness, that his spouse, Rasma Suchovs and extended family, announce the passing of Edward. Family wishes to acknowledge the many years of friendship and support of William (Bill) and Catherine Dunlop. Edward was a proud and devout Mason, serving as Past Worshipful Master with Ashlar St. Clair Lodge No. 247 in Toronto. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home for their outstanding care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Those wishing to make a donation in Edward's memory, may do so to Camp Saulaine at www.saulaine.com c/o St. John's Latvian Lutheran Church, Toronto

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved