LAFFEY, EDWARD PATRICK "ED" Passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 55. Loving husband of Dawn Laffey and father of Jaeden and Owen Laffey. Brother of Kerri Laffey (Garnet) and son of Heather McRae. Son-in-law of Gary Tunks (Gloria) and brother-in-law of Joely McFadden (Grant). Uncle of Kayla, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Cheyenne, Payton and Lilla. Predeceased by father Edmund, brother Brian and mother-in-law Donna Tunks. Visitation from Highland Hills Funeral Home, 12492 Woodbine Ave., Gormley, on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Tire Jumpstart or Toronto Botanical Garden would be appreciated by the family. highlandhillscemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020