|
|
LITWIN, EDWARD PAUL November 17, 1960 – December 25, 2019 In Loving Memory Ed passed away early Christmas morning. His favorite day of the year. Ed will be tremendously missed by is loving partner in marriage and life Lynda. He was a very proud father of Tim and Alexandra. Ed leaves behind his beloved Mother Vera, Sisters Janet and Bill Smith, Linda and Greg Partola, Brother Alex and Lidia Litwin. He was the entertaining uncle of Jeffrey and May Smith, Jason Smith, Tanya Partola and Chris Anteolich, Andy and Tanya Partola, Meagan Martin, Igor Lefter, Tanya Lefter, and Leah Litwin. Ed will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ed was predeceased by his father Fred and brother Greg. Ed was a creative builder, always incorporating something new in every project. Ed grew up in Toronto, then Mississauga and cottaging on Gull Lake. In 2000, the family moved to Minden. Ed embraced the small community and enjoyed many deep friendships. After 57 years of healthy living, Ed was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Ed fought the disease and enjoyed over two years of qualtiy living before the disease got the better of him. Huge thanks to the doctors of Hope – Dr. Gonzalo Sapisochin Cantis of University Health Network and University of Toronto, Dr. Shaqil Kassam of Stonach Regional Cancer Center at Southlake Hospital, Dr. Christina Stephenson and Dr. Nell Thomas of Haliburton Highlands Family Health Services. These medical professionals saw the fight in Ed and supported him. Thank you for two and half years with Ed, and a peaceful end to his fight. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at the Dominion Hotel, 113 Bobcaygeon Rd., Minden, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 – 9 p.m., with a toast to Ed at 5 p.m. Donations can be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre - Stronach Cancer Center, in recognition of Dr. Shaqil Kassam, or to the Haliburton Highlands Heath Services Foundation (HHHSF) and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonk funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020