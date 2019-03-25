Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward PEARL. View Sign

PEARL, Edward Died peacefully on March 22, 2019 at age 96. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Gloria. Edward earned his MBA from the University of Toronto. Forever learning, early retirement afforded him, more than thirty years to further his educational interests, lead a life of independent activities, and travel extensively with his wife. Following in the footsteps of Gloria, Edward was a committed member of the board of The Family Service Association of Toronto. Until the realities of aging took the reigns, he hewed to a disciplined life of daily exercise and a by-the-book diet. His last days were spent at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Palliative Care Unit. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandy Pearl and Anne Louise (Liz Kain) Pearl.

