REITER, EDWARD December 3, 1956 - December 5, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Edward Reiter on December 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Tammy for 37 years. Loving father to Justin, Stephanie (Adi), Kimberly (Jesse) and Leora (Andrew). Devoted son to the late Morris and Sarah Reiter. Dear brother to Sydney (Rhonda). Caring son-in-law to Susan and the late John Karol, brother-in-law to Robert (Marlene). He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephew, cousins, and close friends. Ed proudly served his community as a dentist for over 40 years, caring deeply for his patients and colleagues. He was an avid golfer who cherished his friendships through the sport. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family. Our heartfelt gratitude to the team at North York General Hospital for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to the Intensive Care Unit at NYGH: https://nyghfoundation.ca
The funeral service will be livestreamed. Please go to https://smclive.ca/
at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7th.