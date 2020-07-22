WOODS, EDWARD (TED) RIELLY Born, February 8, 1954 in Toronto, Ontario Died, July 16, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario Ted was predeceased by his parents, William Arthur Woods and Frances Louise Woods (nee Dunne). He is survived by his brother, Thomas Dunne Woods (Ruth), of Toronto; his sisters, Mary Jane Woods (Robert Sloan), of Kitchener, Margaret Ann Kuhlman (Steve), of Indianapolis, Indiana and Norah Louise Johnson (Mark), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; his nieces and nephews, Shannon and Derek Woods, William Sloan, Patrick, Thomas and Robert Kuhlman and Samuel Johnson; and his dear friend, Cynthia Roberts, who was by his side throughout his final days. Ted grew up in Weston, Ontario, and attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, Chaminade College School and Weston Collegiate Institute. He was a retired Superintendent at Canada Post. Ted was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2013 and received a stem cell transplant in 2014. He fought this disease with vigor and an incredibly positive attitude. He was very fortunate to receive exceptional care from the medical teams, primarily at Princess Margaret and Toronto Western Hospitals. Ted will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Friends will be invited to celebrate Ted's life at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in recognition of Ted, please consider The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, thepmcf.ca
, or a charity of your choice. For more information on Ted and Tributes please go to www.wardfuneralhome.com