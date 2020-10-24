EDWARDS, EDWARD ROBERT CLIVE Clive Edwards of Ajax passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Edwards and dearly loved father of Wesley (Beth) and Spencer. Loving Papa of Logan and Sutton. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Florence Edwards. Dear brother of Rosalind (Roger), David (Jane), Mark (Winnie), Garth (Bonnie), and brother-in-law of Diane Campbell. Clive will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends and colleagues. Clive was a successful businessman/entrepreneur in the Toronto area throughout his life. A private family service will be held.



