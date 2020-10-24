JACKSON, Edward Robert (Ted) December 28, 1935 - October 19, 2020 Peacefully, in his 85th year, on October 19, 2020 in Toronto at Shepherd Village Long Term Care. Beloved husband of 57 years to Judith (Judy) Jackson. Ted will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Marilyn Stasiuk (Sam), his sons, Robert (Andrea) and Bruce (Darlene), and his grandsons, Brennan, Eric and Kyle. A private family Celebration of Life will take place on October 28, 2020. In honour of Ted's memory, a donation to Shepherd Village Long Term Care, the Glaucoma Research Society of Canada, or a charity of choice would be appreciated.