Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD ROY HARRISON. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

HARRISON, EDWARD ROY Born May 8, 1932, Roy passed away in his sleep on November 29, 2019, two years less a day after his wonderful wife Frances Muriel Harrison. Friends in life and now together forever, Roy and Frances met later in life but filled that life with companionship, travel to Europe, South America and to Masonic events closer to home. Roy and Frances felt strongly about helping others. They sponsored two young men through the years, one in Columbia and one in The Phillipines and have left bequests to several institutions for disabled children. Roy continued that need to help others as a Brother at the St. Alban's/Bay of Quinte Masonic Lodge in Toronto rising to the title of Grand Senior Warden. A quiet, gentle, generous and funny man, Roy leaves behind two nephews by marriage, James Daw of Toronto and Brian Daw of Woodstock, his cousin Gordon in Windsor, his loving friend, Lisa Visser of Oakville and all his friends at Amica Bayview. A Service will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. We wish you peace in your new adventure, Roy – so mote it be.

HARRISON, EDWARD ROY Born May 8, 1932, Roy passed away in his sleep on November 29, 2019, two years less a day after his wonderful wife Frances Muriel Harrison. Friends in life and now together forever, Roy and Frances met later in life but filled that life with companionship, travel to Europe, South America and to Masonic events closer to home. Roy and Frances felt strongly about helping others. They sponsored two young men through the years, one in Columbia and one in The Phillipines and have left bequests to several institutions for disabled children. Roy continued that need to help others as a Brother at the St. Alban's/Bay of Quinte Masonic Lodge in Toronto rising to the title of Grand Senior Warden. A quiet, gentle, generous and funny man, Roy leaves behind two nephews by marriage, James Daw of Toronto and Brian Daw of Woodstock, his cousin Gordon in Windsor, his loving friend, Lisa Visser of Oakville and all his friends at Amica Bayview. A Service will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. We wish you peace in your new adventure, Roy – so mote it be. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close