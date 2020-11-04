1/
EDWARD SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAW, EDWARD It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Edward Shaw on August 18, 2020. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 4, 1935. Son of Edward Shaw and Margaret Livingston Shaw (nee Kemp). Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Patricia Mary Shaw (nee MacFarlane) of Wasaga Beach. They met when they were 14 and 17 years old. A true love story. He leaves behind his four adoring children Sandra (Ted), Christine (Ed), Edward (Nancy), Penny (Mark) and was preceded in death by infant daughters Kimberly Ann and Nancy Rose. Uncle Eddie to Shawn MacFarlane (Diane) and Brandon MacFarlane. Grampa to nine grandkids, and two great-grandsons. Also survived by his big brother Adam (Marie) and his extended Scottish clan. His family was the joy of his life. Loved and remembered for his kindness and gentle nature. Ed was always quick with a wee Scottish tune. His wonderful sense of humour and unconditional love for his family gave us a lifetime of joyful and cherished memories. He is missed by all who knew him. No service is planned at this time. Condolences can be shared via www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved