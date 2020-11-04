SHAW, EDWARD It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Edward Shaw on August 18, 2020. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 4, 1935. Son of Edward Shaw and Margaret Livingston Shaw (nee Kemp). Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Patricia Mary Shaw (nee MacFarlane) of Wasaga Beach. They met when they were 14 and 17 years old. A true love story. He leaves behind his four adoring children Sandra (Ted), Christine (Ed), Edward (Nancy), Penny (Mark) and was preceded in death by infant daughters Kimberly Ann and Nancy Rose. Uncle Eddie to Shawn MacFarlane (Diane) and Brandon MacFarlane. Grampa to nine grandkids, and two great-grandsons. Also survived by his big brother Adam (Marie) and his extended Scottish clan. His family was the joy of his life. Loved and remembered for his kindness and gentle nature. Ed was always quick with a wee Scottish tune. His wonderful sense of humour and unconditional love for his family gave us a lifetime of joyful and cherished memories. He is missed by all who knew him. No service is planned at this time. Condolences can be shared via www.Legacy.com