DR. EDWARD T. KACHUBA

Service Information
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1R2
(416)-251-7531
Obituary

KACHUBA, DR. EDWARD T. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed on May 17, 2019. Ed spent his years amongst his family, between the trailer, sporting events and evenings hollering at whatever game was on the television. Ed had a professional career as a Chiropractor, assisting all he could. As a young father, he found joy in training the Lakeshore Bears. Ed's kindness and laughter will never be forgotten by those who cared for him. Among those are his loving wife, Christine, children: Darren, Derek, Darryl and Treena, granddaughters: Ashley and Sahara. As well as: Rosemary, Jacob and Kirsten. A reception will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1 p.m. at G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. Rest in peace, Dido.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019
