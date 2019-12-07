LONG, EDWARD "TED" THOMAS Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Beverley Long (née Rogers) (2014). Loving Father of Edward Long, the late James Long (Gea), Dianne McCabe (Robert) and Annette Leibovitch (Rev. Dr. Warren). Cherished Grandpa of Karen Long, Sean Long; Adam McCabe (Jessica), William McCabe (Leah); Jamieson Leibovitch, Daniel Leibovitch and Cameron Leibovitch. Proud Great-Grandpa of Skyler McCabe and Everleigh McCabe. Dear brother of the late Robert Leroy Long (Pat). Ted will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ted attended public school at Morning Glory outside of Port Bolster and high school in Beaverton. Ted graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in Retail Merchandising. Ted and his wife Bev were former owners of the Convenience Store in Port Bolster, which had been previously owned by his parents Edward and Reta Long. Ted worked for National Grocers in Orillia and Midland and ended his working career at the Villa Care Centre in Midland. Ted was a proud member of the Pefferlaw Lions Club for 4 years, a charter member and treasurer of the Midland Train Club for over 20 years and the Stamp and Coin club of Midland. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Port Bolster Community Hall, 31416 Lake Ridge Road, Port Bolster, on Saturday, December 28th from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Interment to take place in the spring at the Old Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton. If desired, a memorial donation to Diabetes Canada or the would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019