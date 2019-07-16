Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD TIMOTHY SILVA. View Sign Obituary

Professor Edward Timothy Silva was diagnosed of stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2012 and passed away due to complications of the disease on July 12, 2019, at his home in Toronto, Canada. Ed is survived by his sons Nathaniel and Adam, his dear older brother Fred Silva and his adored younger sister Cynthia Weisberg (nee Silva) as well as his beloved life partner of 35 years, Anna Miransky. Ed was born in New York City in 1935 to Anna Silva (nee Purkanski) and Obdulio Silva. After the age of seven, he was raised by Catholic Charities in Peekskill and Middletown, New York. Ed was a member of the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957; he was stationed in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. Through the G.I. Bill, he attended Orange County Community College and received his undergraduate degree from Harper College (SUNY), Binghamton, NY. He earned his doctorate in Sociology at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor in 1961. Ed was an associate professor of Sociology at University of Wisconsin – Madison from 1968 to 1974, after which he taught as a tenured professor of Sociology at University of Toronto (Erindale College and St. George campuses) from 1974 – 2002. He also spent meaningful time with family and comrades in Buffalo, Albany, New York City, Washington D.C., Blacksburg, VA, Houston, British Columbia, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico. Ed was active in a range of social movements including human rights, peace/anti-militarism, class struggle and anti-imperialism. He cared profoundly about people's lives. He published two books critiquing corporate influence on media and the social sciences: Serving Power: The Making of the Academic Social Science Expert (with Sheila Slaughter); More Perishable Than Lettuce or Tomatoes: Labour Law Reform and Toronto's Newspapers. Ed spoke reverentially about the empowering value of libraries in his life. He was a genuine, responsible and dependable man; intelligent and wise, with a playful and sharp sense of humor. He had a kind nature and his respect and care for others was evident. Ed was well-loved and he is missed deeply. Edward Silva will be buried in Prospect Cemetery in Toronto, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A memorial celebration of life will be held at 650 Lawrence Avenue West, at 4 p.m. on September 21, 2019. Donations to Native Child and Family Services of Toronto are encouraged. 