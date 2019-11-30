TRAVOLO, EDWARD At Midland Gardens on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ed, son of the late Louis Evalina, dear brother of Theresa Mercuri, Louise (Robert Collins) and the late Guy, Ida, Rudy, Evelyn, Albert and Mary. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 10 a.m Monday morning until time of service in our Chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019