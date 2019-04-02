Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD VALENTINE HUNTLEY. View Sign

HUNTLEY, EDWARD VALENTINE Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Predeceased by his wife Irene Huntley (2014). Beloved father of Phyllis (Danny Brake) of Keswick, the late Marilyn (Lawrence Tickell), Brian of Jackson's Point, Rosemary (Yanis Madernieks) of Orangeville, Arthur (resident of Victoria House) of Island Grove and Freda (Art White) of Sutton. Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 24. Dear brother of Paul Huntley, Grace Sherwood, Leola Torrence, Doris Allen and predeceased by Helen Snodden, Morris Huntley and Morley Huntley. Edward will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. Visitation will be held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Edward, donations made to Georgina Community Living or the District Stroke Centre c/o Mackenzie Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at

490 The Queensway S.

Keswick , ON L4P 2E3

