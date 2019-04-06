BRASH, Edward (Ted) Warren 1941 - 2019 The world lost a great man on March 25, 2019. Ted (Ed) will always be remembered for his unlimited kindness, incredible compassion, tremendous courage and immense grace. His wife Edy (Edith), children Darren (Connie and Chelsea), Dana (Peter and Maya) and Tedi welcome you to celebrate their hero, champion and protector on April 13th at St. George's Anglican Church in Barrie at 2 p.m. To express condolences, please visit https://www.peacefultransition.ca/obituary/edward-warren-brash/
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019