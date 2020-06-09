BLAKE, EDWARD WAYNE Passed away peacefully at Nisbet Lodge on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Bethene; his children, Jason (Alenka) and Elizabeth (Anthony); and his granddaughters, Katarina, Juliana and Nina. A lifelong train enthusiast and a teller of tales, Eddie was at his best with a Canadian Trackside Guide in hand and a willing audience within earshot. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



