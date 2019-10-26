Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD (TED) WELSMAN. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

WELSMAN, EDWARD (TED) April 7, 1949 - October 20, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that, after 70 years of a life well lived, Ted passed from this world peacefully and with great dignity. Larger than life, Ted was known as The Bear, T-Bear, and Teddy Bear by many. Ted is survived by his wife Pierrette, and sister-in-law (sis) Beth. Predeceased by his brother Doug and his sister Patricia. Proud uncle to Kim (Seb), Sharon and Tracy (Chester). Great-Uncle to Chase and Drake Rodgers. Godfather to Sebastien Laverdiere. He was grateful for and treasured his friendships and will be sorely missed by all. Ted travelled extensively on his Harley and Gold Wing across Canada, the US, Mexico, and Central America. Born to be wild, Ted attended the original Woodstock. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. for a Celebration of Ted's Life. Bring stories and laughter. The family wishes to sincerely thank the ICU, 5G and 6C staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa and Bowmanville Hospitals for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the . Online condolences can be made at

Teddy, ride that highway in the sky. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

