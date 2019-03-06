Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ted" WESTLAKE. View Sign

WESTLAKE, Edward 'Ted' Peacefully in his sleep, at Beaverton, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Ted Westlake of Beaverton was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine 'Ducky' (Warren) Westlake. Loved father of Warren (Laura), late Cindy, Tracey and Kelly (Mark). Dear grandfather of late Jenifer, Neil (Lindsey), Adam (Sara), Rebecca (Karl), Rob (Erika), Matthew, Christian, Jesse, Daniel, Nathan and great-grandfather of Kale, Kashton, Kye, Tristan, Morgan, Berkley, Adalyn and Rayna. Brother of Marie (late Walder) Clements and Dora (Floyd) Hales. The family will receive friends at St. Andrew's United Church, 523 Simcoe St., Beaverton on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Ted, to the , Beaverton Curling Club or Beaverton Thorah Eldon Historical Society (BTEHS), would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at

