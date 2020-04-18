WILGAN, Edward 1925 – 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward Wilgan, on April 15, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of wife Lottie, to whom he was married 68 years. He is survived and will be greatly missed by children, Donald (Margaret), Paul, and Denise; grandchildren, Joseph (Nancy), Brian, and Andrea (Nicholas), Lexus, Hunter; and great-grandchild, Thomas. Due to the current situation, there will be an intimate service for immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.