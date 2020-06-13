WARING, Edward (Ted) William May 17, 1927 to May 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edward William Waring in the home of his family, surrounded by those he loved. Ted was predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betty) Waring (nee Mackrell) and his sister Dorothy Gilmore. Ted is survived by his twin sister Josephine Barclay, of Sherringham, England, and his children Janet Dawson (John), Linda Batch (David) and Kenneth Waring (Lynda Wilson). Ted was blessed with four grandchildren, Alexander and Lindsay Dawson, and Karen and Douglas Batch, who will sorely miss his love and support. A veteran of WWII, Ted went on to proudly serve in the Royal Navy on an aircraft carrier, which fuelled a lifelong interest in aviation. As a young engineer, Ted immigrated with Betty to Canada, where he spent his career in aerospace engineering, specializing in aircraft landing gear until his retirement. Among his many interests, Ted was most passionate about history, motorcycles, golf and bridge. A loving family man, Ted was involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives, supporting their various activities at the pool, hockey arena, volleyball court, mountain bike trail or horse show. To honour Ted, donations can be made to an Engineering Academic Award, established in his name at Sheridan College at memorialgiving. sheridancollege.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.