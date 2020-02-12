Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD NISHIMURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD YOSHIO "CHECKER" NISHIMURA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD YOSHIO "CHECKER" NISHIMURA Obituary
NISHIMURA, EDWARD YOSHIO "CHECKER" With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Edward Yoshio "Checker" Nishimura, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his 90th year. Edward was the loving husband to Tokiye for over 63 years. Loving father to Judy (Richard) and Doug (Kim), grandfather to Robbie, and special friend to "The Joe". Edward was predeceased by his brothers, George, Sid, Maise, Jon, Joey and sisters, Kim and Marg. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home (4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge), on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. A service will be held immediately following in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Woodhaven Long Term Care Facility (380 Church Street, Markham) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -