|
|
NISHIMURA, EDWARD YOSHIO "CHECKER" With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Edward Yoshio "Checker" Nishimura, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his 90th year. Edward was the loving husband to Tokiye for over 63 years. Loving father to Judy (Richard) and Doug (Kim), grandfather to Robbie, and special friend to "The Joe". Edward was predeceased by his brothers, George, Sid, Maise, Jon, Joey and sisters, Kim and Marg. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home (4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge), on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. A service will be held immediately following in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Woodhaven Long Term Care Facility (380 Church Street, Markham) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020