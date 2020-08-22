1/1
EDWIN BARON-VARTIAN
BARON-VARTIAN, EDWIN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edwin Yetrart Raymond Baron-Vartian, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Predeceased by his parents, Katchazoun and Anoush Baron-Vartian. Beloved father of Kim (George) and Lynne (Chuck) and dear grandpa of Timothy, Carson, Abby, Erika, Kelly and Jake. Survived by his sister Laura Baron-Vartian. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many especially his longtime friends, Alar Kirs and Wanda Ryan. Edwin went to Riverdale High School in Toronto in the 1950s. He worked for Volvo Canada for 27 years. He was an accomplished marksman and a member of the Toronto Revolver Club for many years. He enjoyed buying various goods and selling them at local flea markets, tending to his garden and spending time with family and friends at his cottage on Eels Lake in Apsley. He will be fondly remembered for his personable nature, his infectious smile, his passion and relentless work ethic and his dependability and generosity. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Unionville where he resided for the last 2 years as well as the staff at Markham-Stouffville Hospital for the care and compassion provided in both the emergency and the palliative care unit. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or a charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home followed by a private service at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
