HOOVER, EDWIN "MOOSE" ERNEST Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 10, 2019, at Douglas Memorial Hospital, in his 83rd year. Reunited with his loving wife of 60 years Colleen. Survived by his children Tim Hoover (Leslie), Wendy Burgess (Steve), Ted Hoover (Sheleigh), Cindy Lloyd (Thomas) and Debbie Raye (Rick). Lovingly missed by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Remembered by his lifelong friend Murray Griffen and predeceased by Baby Timmy. Edwin will always be remembered for serving 27 years at the Toronto Fire Department before his retirement. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie, entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will take place Sunday, June 2nd from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Connaught Park Clubhouse, 435 Jarvis St., Oshawa, ON. If so desired, donations to ALS Canada, Autism Ontario or Toronto Sick Kids would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019