Edwin Hammond BURROWS
BURROWS, Edwin Hammond October 12, 1937 – August 21, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Edwin (Ed), at 82 years old. Born in Wilmot Valley, PEI, to John A. and Lucy Burrows. Ed is survived by his loving wife Marie; children, Lisa (Phil), David (Evelyn) and Dean. Grandfather of Trent, Reid, Paige, Emily and Victoria. Great-grandfather of Jayce. Brother to Walter (predeceased) and Willard (Marion); and brother-in-law to Joan Coombs (Harold, predeceased). To leave condolences for the family, please visit the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
