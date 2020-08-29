BURROWS, Edwin Hammond October 12, 1937 – August 21, 2020 With great sadness, we announce the passing of Edwin (Ed), at 82 years old. Born in Wilmot Valley, PEI, to John A. and Lucy Burrows. Ed is survived by his loving wife Marie; children, Lisa (Phil), David (Evelyn) and Dean. Grandfather of Trent, Reid, Paige, Emily and Victoria. Great-grandfather of Jayce. Brother to Walter (predeceased) and Willard (Marion); and brother-in-law to Joan Coombs (Harold, predeceased). To leave condolences for the family, please visit the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website.



