Growing up in the Depression, Edwin exhibited the commitment and diligence of his generation, along with an extraordinary sense of optimism. Born in Toronto, raised on Hewitt Avenue near High Park, Edwin attended Howard Park Public School and later Parkdale Collegiate Institute, lately always attending Parkdale Old Boys' lunches. Too young for the war effort, he proudly secured newspaper routes (300 Stars and Telys), raising enough money to attend Victoria College, University of Toronto. Edwin's passion for sports of all kinds served him well, writing for The Varsity newspaper. After a successful business career working for Confederation Life, Gillette, and Landers, he realized teaching was in his blood. From the mid 1960s on, he taught at Central High School of Commerce, always telling us he had the best job in the world. With his life love of 66 years, Phyllis, they raised five children, and shared a love of family, tennis, skiing, and the outdoors. Edwin loved competition, especially in tennis with Felix and friends, to family skiing at the Mont Tremblant chalet. Through these years of family and a career, he took time to coach his children in all of their sports – especially in the Bloordale Baseball League. Along with Phyllis at the rustic cottage on Moose Lake, Edwin loved the water, from his old family cottage near Bala, to Haliburton, to his back yard pool – he was bouncing off the diving board into his 90th year. He inspired us with his lifelong curiosity, sense of adventure and innate skill in making anyone he spoke with feel important. We all miss him deeply but take comfort in remembering that his final lesson was to teach us how to be happy, and to enjoy all that life has to offer. Edwin's passion for life made him a fighter. Finally, suffering deeply from cancer, he passed away quickly after a recent fall. Along with his wife Phyllis, he leaves behind five children: Valerie (Peter), Peter (Susan), Paul, John (Cathy), Carolyn; and five grandchildren: Lauren, Faye, Luke, Ben, and Matthew. A family ceremony with burial has taken place – with a celebration of life to follow soon. Donations may be made to Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.