MARTIN, EDWIN MELVIN Passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 70. Much beloved husband and best friend of Jan Hux. Loving father to Nathan, Sarah Martin – Mills (Philip), Anna and Daniel. Proud grandfather of Nolan, Quinn and Thatcher. Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Myrt Rule (John), Carol Greig, Joan Martin (Brian Pearsell) and by brothers Keith (Jennifer) and Dean (Mary). Edwin's life was marked by storms but out of the pain and chaos he drew a sensitivity, empathy and wisdom that made him a gifted listener, a fiercely loving father and a nurturing and generous partner. Many considered him their best friend, the "father they never had" or a bridge over a major life transition. He was an avid sailor, a voracious reader, a lifelong learner, a jack of all trades (which was a good thing as one of his three tractors always seemed to need repairs), a play-on-the-floor Grandpa, a scotch aficionado and someone who eschewed religion but sought to follow Jesus. Family will receive friends at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Highland Park Chapel. Reception to follow. In memory of Edwin and in lieu of flowers, donations to The Canadian Mental Health Association or Future Vision Ministries (Malawian community development) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019