PEARSON, EDWIN "ED" WILLIS September 9, 1925 – December 26, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Waterford Long Term Care, Oakville. Ed is survived by Betty, his devoted wife of 71 years and will be missed by his son, John, daughters Jill and Jennifer, grandchildren Lyndsey, Dan, Jeff, Tom, Scott and Kelly and several cherished great-grandchilden. Born in Carshalton, Surrey, England, Ed was a proud RAF WWII Veteran, serving as a rear air gunner in Southeast Asia. On his return to England, Ed joined the London Metropolitan Police Service before making the momentous decision to move the family to Canada. Ed shone as a police officer in Toronto for the next 35 years where he received many accolades and civic awards, particularly for his work as Chief of the Metro Police Ethnic Squad. A lifelong traveller and writer, upon retirement, Ed became a syndicated columnist for many community newspapers and had a cable television program in Penetanguishene, Ontario, where he was an avid golfer, curler and lawn bowler. Ed will be remembered by family and friends for his unique sense of humour. In his later years, Ed enjoyed blogging and his perspectives on his earlier life can be found here: edpearson.blogspot.com It was Ed's desire that there be no funeral. The family is honouring that wish and will celebrate his life privately.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020