COFFEY, EFFIE MURIEL Passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 at Amica Brampton, having courageously battled a long-term illness for several years. Predeceased by her husband Harry Coffey in 2003. She is survived by her two children, son Henry and his wife Lydia and daughter Gloria with her husband Marven Martin. Proud and cherished Nana to grandson Matthew and his wife Paige, granddaughter Tara and her partner Mike and granddaughter Debbie. Included are many great-grandchildren Madison, Chelsea, Bria, Brock, Austin, Miles, Hunter, Alicia and Julia. Sister to Marion Mills and husband Ronald Mills. Mom/Effie spent her whole major working career at the Bank of Montreal in downtown Brampton and after retirement from the bank enjoyed summers in Brampton and winters in Sarasota Florida. A family only service was held on Monday, June 8th with interment of her cremated remains at Schomberg Union Cemetery. Our family misses her and loves her as she loved us. Donations in her memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.



