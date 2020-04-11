|
FURLAN, EFREM Died peacefully at home on April 7, 2020, in the company of his family, in his 90th year. Born August 5, 1930, in Oderzo, Treviso, Italy, Efrem was one of four sons in a family of tenant farmers. Seeking greater opportunity, he crossed the Atlantic alone, arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax in 1954. He made his way to Toronto, where he was later joined by his fiancée, Vannina. He and Vannina built a life and family in Toronto, raising four children together. Efrem worked for years at Canada Packers, rising to head foreman in the cook room, the largest department. He knew the meat formulas so well that he worked as a consultant for the company after his retirement. Although his formal education in Italy ended with the fifth grade, he completed Ontario high school courses as an adult via mail correspondence. He was a voracious reader who devoured management books and novels in his second language and was a devoted Toronto Star reader. He retired early, convinced he only had a few more years left. A longtime cyclist, he enjoyed long rides in his retirement with a small group of fellow Italian immigrants whose ranks shrank until he was cycling alone. He was a capable mechanic who always kept his bikes and cars running smoothly. He was a man of few words and when he spoke, everyone listened. He was firm, but kind, with a pragmatism informed by his lean childhood and early immigrant years. But he often surprised his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a sly smile and a twinkle of the eye. He will be deeply missed by Vannina, his wife of 62 years, and their four children and their spouses: Angelo, Jack and Daniela, Rosalinda and Carlo, Christina and Graham; his grandchildren: Cassandra, Zachary, Miranda, Connor, David, Nicholas and Lucas; his great-grandchildren: Dashiell and Jude; and his brother John and sister-in-law Kate. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Efrem was predeceased by his parents, Angelo and Rosa, and his brothers Bruno and Davide. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020