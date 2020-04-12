|
GIGAS, EFSTRATIOS "STEVE" 1932 - 2020 Born on October 28, 1932, in Kavala, Greece. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by this loving family on April 10, 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Katherine and sister Anastasia, beloved father of Helen and Kali and cherished grandfather of Dimitri. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a small service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on April 13th at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020