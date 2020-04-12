Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EFSTRATIOS GIGAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EFSTRATIOS "STEVE" GIGAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EFSTRATIOS "STEVE" GIGAS Obituary
GIGAS, EFSTRATIOS "STEVE" 1932 - 2020 Born on October 28, 1932, in Kavala, Greece. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by this loving family on April 10, 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by his wife Katherine and sister Anastasia, beloved father of Helen and Kali and cherished grandfather of Dimitri. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a small service will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on April 13th at 10 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EFSTRATIOS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -