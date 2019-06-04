MATTIAZZO, EGIDIA MARIA (nee COZ) Peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Mount Sinai Hospital at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Tiziano for 53 years. Loving mother of Loretta and Terry and his wife Elena. Cherished Nonna to Luca and Alessia. Egidia was loved very much. She would always put family before herself. She will be greatly missed. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 2547 Kipling Ave., Toronto, on Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 4, 2019