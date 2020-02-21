|
MASCI, EGIDIO With sadness, we announce the passing of Egidio on February 18, 2020 at the age of 74. He will be missed by his spouse Angela and his beloved children Tony, Silvana (Ralph Arcadi), and Annalisa (Joe Dominelli). Proud nonno of Nicholas, Daniel, Carina, Joseph, Matteo, Stefano, Ida, Angela, Anita and Fernando. Cherished brother to Giuseppina (Loretto) and Giulio (Antonietta), he will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Saturday, from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Paschal Baylon Church (92 Steeles Ave. W., west of Yonge St.), on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). In memory of Egidio, donations may be made to either the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation or the Lung Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020