ADAMS, EILEEN (nee SALVATORI) Passed peacefully, and in the presence of her beloved sons, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her 87th year. Born and raised in Haliburton, Eileen's selfless nature, kind spirit, and fierce love of family illuminated the lives of all blessed to have known her. She consistently gave all of herself to those around her, while asking for nothing in return. Her gentle strength enabled her to live life by her own terms, and we take comfort knowing that she left this world in the same manner. Independent and full of laughter right up until her final moments, she was a shining example of a principled life well-lived. The light of her spirit will live on in the hearts of those privileged to have known her, through precious memories that will inspire and guide them throughout their lives. Preceded in death by loving husband Bob; beloved mother to Jeff (Leanne) and Peter (Cheryl); adoring grandmother to Alley; dear sister to Lenny Salvatori (Betty), Tony Salvatori (Linda); loving aunt to Andy Salvatori (Cathy), Lisa Shankman (Bernie), Laurie Salvatori (Kevin), Tracy Mastrodicasa (Don), Jay Salvatori (Tracy), Billy Halpenny (Aileen); and predeceased by cherished sisters Nilda Grolman (Pete) and Edith Halpenny (Bill); nephew Sean Salvatori; and niece Julie Roeser. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the tireless and courageous care team at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill. We love you Mom. You can now rest peacefully with Dad at your side. We will miss your beautiful smile every day, but you will forever remain in our hearts and memories. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be left at marshallfuneralhome.com