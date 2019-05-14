Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN BAKER. View Sign Service Information Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO 3299 DUNDAS ST Toronto , ON M6P 2A5 (416)-767-1176 Obituary

BAKER, EILEEN (nee BRIDGES) Peacefully in her 97th year, on May 11, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Loving, caring and adored wife of husband Norman Baker for 70 years. Cherished Mom of Bob (Janet), Karen, Janice (Scott) and loving grandmother to Nate. Predeceased by her daughter Ruth and her sister Evelyn. Survived by her nieces, nephew and their families. Eileen was born, raised and lived her whole life in the west end of Toronto. She was an active member of the Church of the Advent, serving as Envelope Secretary and on the Chancel Guild for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking as well as knitting, crocheting and sewing, making many beautiful pieces over the years. She was an excellent homemaker and filled our home with love and happiness. Friends and family are welcome to join us at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto) on Thursday, May 16 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Friday, May 17th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Burial at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Primate's World Relief and Development Fund (



