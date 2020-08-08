HENSTRIDGE, EILEEN CAROL (nee WALKER) It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Eileen on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Wenleigh Long Term Care Residence in Mississauga, Ontario. Eileen had celebrated her 90th birthday in April, 2020, and enjoyed a wonderful life filled with memories of camping, hosting bridge parties, participating in activities with the American Woman's Club of Toronto, and volunteering with the Anglican Church. She always loved seeing family and friends. She had a special bond with animals. She always made sure there was room for dessert after a meal. The desserts she made were delicious, and she will always be with us when we make her wonderful recipes throughout the year. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years William (2009), her brother Richard (2012) and sister Shirley (2015). She will be deeply missed by her sons, Eric (Ruth), Paul and Robert (Anna); her grandchildren, Ian Jeffrey (Laura), Elizabeth Straub (Adam), Andrew (Erin), Christine (Tyler) and Sandra (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Isla and Karis Jeffrey. Also, her special niece Lois Nightingale. A heartfelt thank you to the caregivers at The Wenleigh. It was home for Eileen. The care they provided for her was truly amazing. Her final days were very comforting. Eileen is at peace and is reunited with William, her parents, William Henry and Gertrude, her siblings, Richard and Shirley, and her cats, Misty and Shadow. She was cremated in Lindsay, Ontario. The Interment and memorial service will be held at St. James Cemetery, Toronto, in 2021. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a local hospital of your choice. For online condolences or memories, please go to www.mackeys.ca
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, ON (705-328-2721).