CARUSO, EILEEN (nee McALPINE) Peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mackenzie Health. Beloved wife of Giacomo "Jack" Caruso. Loving mother of Nick, Lisa and her husband David Alves, Anthony and his wife Cecilia. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Jr., Isabella, Peter, Genevive, Luca, Noah, Mateo, Clara, and Catherine. Dear sister of Robert McAlpine and his wife Shirley. It is with very heavy hearts that our family has made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family, to honor of our dear mother, Eileen Caruso. This decision was made due to the evolving status of COVID-19. We have chosen to do this in order to minimize the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our loved ones comes first. Sending your love and support at this time is very appreciated, and we welcome your messages of condolence. However, we do not want anyone to put their health and safety at risk. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020