JAWORSKI, EILEEN CATHERINE Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Hillsdale Estates, in her 88th year. She was born on July 20, 1931, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Immigrated to Canada at the age of 17. Survived by her older sister Ena Bather and younger sister Vida (Ron) Took. On January 12, 1951, she married the late Edward Jaworski. Survived by her children, Derek (Susan) Jaworski, Alva (Bruce) Kelly and Brian (Lisa) Jaworski. Will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Erin (Rene), Ian, Blair (Vanessa), Hayley (Patrick), Risa and Rhianna and by her great-grandchildren Jarvis and Sky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson and Alzheimer Societies. Private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019