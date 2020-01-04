Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8

Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8

Eileen DEW Obituary
DEW, Eileen (nee LUNDMAN) Passed away peacefully in her 91st year, surrounded by her family, on December 28, 2019 in Oakville. Predeceased by her husband William "Bill" (1985), loving mother of Rob and Jane Ottman (Steve). Proud grandma of Hayley and Kevin Dew and Hannah, Stephanie and Quinn Ottman, great-grandma of Keira French. Dear sister of Dorine and Eleanor and the late Edward. She will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for Eileen will be held at Glen Oaks Crestview Chapel, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m., with prayers and reflection at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to or The Heart & Stroke Foundation in Eileen's memory. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
